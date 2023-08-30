0x 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.50 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. 0x has a total market cap of $146.63 million and $6.50 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded down 2% against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

