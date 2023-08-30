Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $42.13 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Ark has a total market cap of $42.13 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002632 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,268,898 coins and its circulating supply is 175,268,780 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

