Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $91.30. 776,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,916. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.