AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 73,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

