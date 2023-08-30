Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.64. 182,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

