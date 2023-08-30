Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $344,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock remained flat at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,258. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.