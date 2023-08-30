Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,643 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 595,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. 5,908,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,458,865. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.