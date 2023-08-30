Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.59. The stock had a trading volume of 322,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.