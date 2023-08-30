Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.18. 102,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,047. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

