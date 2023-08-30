Fate Therapeutics (FATE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) recently:

8/17/2023 – Fate Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Fate Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.40. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 489,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,846 shares of company stock worth $78,660. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 388,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 67,245 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

