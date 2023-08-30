Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $122.29. 512,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.