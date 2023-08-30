Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Expands By 28.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 316.6 days.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGF stock remained flat at $34.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

