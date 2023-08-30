Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Expands By 28.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 316.6 days.
Experian Stock Performance
EXPGF stock remained flat at $34.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.
About Experian
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Invest in Energy
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.