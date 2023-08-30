National Pension Service Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $90,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $417.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,044. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

