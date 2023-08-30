National Pension Service Has $85.64 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cintas were worth $85,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,766. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

