National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,421 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $86,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock remained flat at $100.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 689,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $177.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.