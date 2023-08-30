iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.60

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.60 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 624280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,566,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

