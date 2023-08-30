iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.98

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 2531589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after buying an additional 163,622 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

