ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $51,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $10.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $956.89. 33,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,628. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

