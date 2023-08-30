Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.29

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 51978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

