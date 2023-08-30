iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.27

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.27 and last traded at $82.88, with a volume of 2795702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.