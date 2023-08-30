Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in August

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 2,743,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

