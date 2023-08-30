PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,186 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of PayPal worth $91,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,378,243. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.