Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.30

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 6799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

