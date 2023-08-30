iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.24

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 22229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

