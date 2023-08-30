Avant Capital LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.7% of Avant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,218. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

