iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of Avant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

MTUM stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,439 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.