17,000 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 5,152,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,106. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

