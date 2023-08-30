Avant Capital LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Avant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avant Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,207. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

