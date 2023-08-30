Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 587 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 4,428,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

