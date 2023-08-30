JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,486. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $101.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

