Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Avant Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.2% of Avant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. 200,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,447. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.