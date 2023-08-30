Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 158,856 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the quarter. Symbotic accounts for about 22.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Symbotic worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 582,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 1.55. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,584,704.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,584,704.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $59,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,944,926 shares of company stock valued at $506,020,898. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

