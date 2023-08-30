Avant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $150.54. 2,336,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

