Avant Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 407,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,474. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.