Avant Capital LLC Purchases 167 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Avant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 495,942 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 299,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.28. 41,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,703. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

