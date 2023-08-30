Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 127,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,883. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
