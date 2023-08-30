iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.