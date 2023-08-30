IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 4.1%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.18. 7,211,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,069,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.05.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

