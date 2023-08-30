Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 4.4% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.28. 1,101,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,777,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,612.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

