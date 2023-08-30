Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.72 and last traded at $97.22. Approximately 130,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 468,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.