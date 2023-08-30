Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Down 3.4%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 52,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 146,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $633.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

