Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Down 3.4%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 52,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 146,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
