Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.80. Vitru shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 11,517 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VTRU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Vitru Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

