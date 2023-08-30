Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.80. Vitru shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 11,517 shares.
Several analysts have commented on VTRU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.
