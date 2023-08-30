Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 206,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 151,533 shares.The stock last traded at $18.65 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

