Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rises By 28.9%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edap Tms by 22.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 4.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 113.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edap Tms has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.65.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

