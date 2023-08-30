Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rises By 28.9%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EDAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Institutional Trading of Edap Tms
Edap Tms Stock Performance
Shares of EDAP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edap Tms has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.65.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
