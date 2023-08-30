Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Up 26.6% in August

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 248,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Get Our Latest Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.