Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 55,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHCO. HSBC lowered their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

