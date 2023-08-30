iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 237,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 147,004 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $56.88.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

