The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Up 26.2% in August

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the July 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 448,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,767. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 62,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

