Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.20

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 727938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $123,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $123,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.