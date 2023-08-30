Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.05

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1318222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile



Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

